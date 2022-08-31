Contreras was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays with left ankle soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old went 1-for-2 with a solo home run before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the sixth inning due to the lingering ankle issue. Contreras missed four games last week with the injury, and he's not fully healthy despite returning to action over the past few days. He'll receive treatment Wednesday and be re-evaluated to determine his availability for the series finale in Toronto.