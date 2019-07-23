Cubs' Willson Contreras: Expected back Wednesday
Contreras (foot) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. "Everything feels fine," Contreras said Monday, regarding his recovery from a strained right foot.
In what likely amounted to a final test of his health before a potential return from the IL, Contreras caught Jon Lester's between-starts bullpen session Monday and took part in a series of defensive drills with no complications. The Cubs will presumably check in on Contreras and see how he's feeling Tuesday before rendering a decision on his status for the series finale. After acquiring Martin Maldonado from the Royals while Contreras was on the mend, the Cubs are expected to keep three catchers moving forward and instead drop an infielder from the active roster to open up a spot for Contreras.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Chance to return Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Taking swings Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: To resume activities Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Placed on injured list•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Remains out Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal