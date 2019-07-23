Cubs' Willson Contreras: Expected back Wednesday

Contreras (foot) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. "Everything feels fine," Contreras said Monday, regarding his recovery from a strained right foot.

In what likely amounted to a final test of his health before a potential return from the IL, Contreras caught Jon Lester's between-starts bullpen session Monday and took part in a series of defensive drills with no complications. The Cubs will presumably check in on Contreras and see how he's feeling Tuesday before rendering a decision on his status for the series finale. After acquiring Martin Maldonado from the Royals while Contreras was on the mend, the Cubs are expected to keep three catchers moving forward and instead drop an infielder from the active roster to open up a spot for Contreras.