Contreras (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old didn't see the field during Tuesday's twin bill due to left ankle stiffness, and he won't rejoin Chicago's starting nine Wednesday. Contreras has been playing through the issue the past couple weeks, and he's now being forced to miss some time after aggravating the issue last week.