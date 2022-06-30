Contreras went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
Contreras was electric in this one, and he now has three straight multi-hit games. It was the backstop's third three-hit effort in June, pushing his batting average this month to .295. He also has five home runs and 16 RBI across 25 games in June. Contreras has been a fantasy bright spot in Chicago and is certainly enhancing his trade value before the deadline next month.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Reaches three times Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in game winner•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Three hits plus theft•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep twice Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Avoids arbitration with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Draws start in matinee•