Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resting for early game
RotoWire Staff
Contreras is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes will be behind the dish for the opening game of the day while Contreras gets a breather. Expect Contreras to check in at catcher for the nightcap.
