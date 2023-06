Gomes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Gomes is now up to seven home runs to go with a .271 batting average and .752 OPS. The veteran backstop had eight home runs all of last season and batted .235 with a .625 OPS. That makes the early season production a bit unexpected, but fantasy managers in deeper leagues can continue to plug in Gomes while he's hot.