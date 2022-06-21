Gomes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Gomes will sit for the second game in a row and looks like he'll be more of a part-time player after he received more work behind the plate last week while manager David Ross showed more of a willingness to deploy Willson Contreras as a designated hitter. Contreras should still pick up starts as a DH every now and then, but Ross appears content to rotate a number of players at that spot in the lineup rather than reserving it strictly for Contreras or Gomes. Ian Happ will handle the non-defensive role Tuesday while Contreras starts behind the plate.