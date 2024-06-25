Share Video

Almonte (shoulder) suffered a setback in his ramp-up from a strained right shoulder, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Almonte and the Cubs have been forced to "press pause" on his recovery according to manager Craig Counsell. The team is expected to seek another opinion on the right-hander's shoulder and his status moving forward appears to be up in the air for the time being.

