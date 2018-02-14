Washington agreed to terms with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Washington will take his talents to the independent league after appearing in three games with the Orioles in 2017. He spent a majority of last season at the Triple-A level, slashing .264/.315/.478 with 18 home runs and 42 RBI over 103 games in Norfolk.