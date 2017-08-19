Play

Washington (ankle) was placed on the disabled list Saturday retroactive to Aug. 18, David Hall of The Virginian Pilot reports.

The move to the DL for Washington clears a spot on Norfolk's roster for Joey Rickard, who was recently optioned there from the Orioles. Considering the timing of Washington's injury, it's possible that he won't be back before the end of the minor league season.

