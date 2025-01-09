Puk agreed to a one-year, $2.95 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Postreports.

The left-hander began 2024 in the rotation for Miami but suffered a shoulder injury and was shifted back to the bullpen before being traded to Arizona. Puk finished the campaign with a 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 88:28 K:BB over 71.1 innings and should be a factor in the late innings for Diamondbacks, though Justin Martinez is expected to open 2025 as the favorite for saves.