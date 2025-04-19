Puk was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation.

Puk secured his fourth save of the season during his most recent outing against Miami on Thursday, but he appears to have come away from his appearance with elbow troubles. The left-hander will now be sidelined for at least 15 days, though the Diamondbacks will have a better idea of how long his recovery will take once he undergoes an MRI on Monday, per Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Justin Martinez will likely become the primary option for saves while Puk is out.