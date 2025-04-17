Puk struck out one and allowed a hit during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Marlins.

Puk was handed a 6-4 lead and managed to escape unscathed after giving up a leadoff double to Griffin Conine. The left-hander has now secured four of Arizona's six saves this season, giving him a slight edge in the closer committee over Justin Martinez, who converted the other two and closed out the seventh inning Thursday. Puk needed 21 pitches to get through the frame and has now thrown 36 offerings over the past two days, which could affect his availability for Friday's series opener versus the Cubs.