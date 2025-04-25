Puk (elbow) is unlikely to pitch for at least a couple of months, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks have not officially announced a timeline for Puk, who is awaiting word from two orthopedic doctors as to the severity of his elbow injury. However, team officials have spoken as if they are preparing for Puk to be sidelined for a lengthy period, and potentially the rest of the season. His absence will likely solidify Justin Martinez's role as the closer, though Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) is also nearing a return.