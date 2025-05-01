The Diamondbacks transferred Puk (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jose Castillo, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Puk is dealing with a left flexor strain, and while he will not undergo surgery at this time, he is facing an extended absence. Justin Martinez (shoulder) was also placed on the IL on Thursday, so the Diamondbacks are down their top two relievers and could turn to Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel as options to close games.