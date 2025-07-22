Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After getting recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Del Castillo started at designated hitter in each of the Diamondbacks' first three games out of the All-Star break, going 5-for-12 with a double, two RBI and two runs. Though he'll check out of the starting nine in Monday's series opener, Del Castillo could hold down a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching until Pavin Smith (oblique) returns from the injured list.