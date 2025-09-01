Del Castillo started at catcher and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Del Castillo was back in the starting nine after three straight games on the bench. With James McCann tending to a sore back, Del Castillo moves up the ladder to primary backup behind Gabriel Moreno. This was Del Castillo's fourth start behind the plate since being called up after the All-Star break.