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Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Homers in Saturday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Del Castillo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

This was his first homer since May 26 versus the Giants. In the 16 games in between long balls, the catcher batted just .158 (6-for-38) while receding into a backup role. He's hitting .185 with a .555 OPS, five homers, 23 RBI, 12 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 164 plate appearances this season. Del Castillo's playing time could dwindle even more once James McCann (quadriceps) returns from the injured list, which is expected to happen as soon as Monday.

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