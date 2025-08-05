default-cbs-image
Del Castillo isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Diego.

Del Castillo will grab a seat on the bench for the third day in a row after going 8-for-36 (.222) with a .487 OPS through his first 10 MLB games this season. Lourdes Gurriel will take over as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter, allowing Jake McCarthy to start in left field.

