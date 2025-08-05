Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Diego.
Del Castillo will grab a seat on the bench for the third day in a row after going 8-for-36 (.222) with a .487 OPS through his first 10 MLB games this season. Lourdes Gurriel will take over as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter, allowing Jake McCarthy to start in left field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Taking seat against righty•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Maintains presence against RHP•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Exiting lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Three hits after call-up•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Expected to join D-backs•