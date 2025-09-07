Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Del Castillo had started in each of the Diamondbacks' previous three matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Sunday against the Red Sox's Brayan Bello. With Del Castillo taking a seat, Ketel Marte will serve as Arizona's designated hitter, which opens up a spot in the infield for Jordan Lawlar.