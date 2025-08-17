Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Del Castillo had started in seven of the past eight games while going 8-for-29 (.276 average) with two home runs, four doubles, seven RBI and three runs. With Del Castillo on the bench Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and Jose Herrera will receive a start behind the plate.
