Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Ready to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo (finger) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Brewers.
The 26-year-old departed Sunday's contest due to a left ring finger dislocation, but he won't miss a start following Arizona's team day off Monday. Del Castillo will get another day off from catching since James McCann is forming a battery with Merrill Kelly on Tuesday.
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