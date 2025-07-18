Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Recalled from Reno
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Del Castillo from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Del Castillo held his own in the big leagues last season, slashing .313/.368/.525 through 87 plate appearances. The 25-year-old backstop has now earned another chance with the big club after posting a .945 OPS in Reno during the first half, and he's expected to work as Arizona's DH against righties until Pavin Smith (oblique) returns from the IL.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Expected to join D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Activated from MiLB IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Dealing with back issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Comes up big in Triple-A debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Begins rehab assignment•