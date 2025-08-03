Del Castillo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Though he's been a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching since getting a call-up from Triple-A Reno on July 18, the left-handed-hitting Del Castillo will exit the lineup while the Athletics send righty Jack Perkins to the hill. Lourdes Gurriel will get a day off from playing the outfield and will step in at designated hitter in place of Del Castillo, who has gone 3-for-28 with 13 strikeouts over his last eight contests.