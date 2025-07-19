Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo: Three hits after call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Castillo went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.
Del Castillo got the start at designated hitter in the first game out of the All-Star break, taking over Pavin Smith's (oblique) spot in the lineup. Del Castillo delivered a strong first game in the majors this season after slashing .288/.386/.559 with four home runs and 16 RBI over 14 games with Triple-A Reno. He's battled back and shoulder issues this year, but a good run of health and production could give him a chance at a longer stay in the majors.
