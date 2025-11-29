According to sources, Thomas or Jake McCarthy will likely be traded during the offseason, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks haven't determined which player will stay or go or who will replace the departed center fielder, but there are cost savings to be had. Thomas is considered the better defender while McCarthy has been more productive with a bat in hand, but neither has taken hold of the everyday job in center field. Potential replacements include Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa. Jordan Lawlar, who has played a handful of games in center field during winter ball, is also an option.