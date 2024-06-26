Thomas (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and could rejoin the Diamondbacks this weekend, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thomas began what is expected to be the final stage of his rehab assignment, playing seven innings in center field while going 1-for-3 with an RBI for Reno. The outfielder has 18 plate appearances thus far on rehab with most of those coming in the Arizona Complex League. He could get more looks against advanced pitching while with the Aces over the next two days before rejoining Arizona on Friday in time for the weekend series against the Athletics.