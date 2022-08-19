Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants.

Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch with a .193/.246/.281 line.

