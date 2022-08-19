Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants.
Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch with a .193/.246/.281 line.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Ends homer drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Makes second-half debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Day off Wednesday•