Thomas went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

Thomas went the other way with a second-inning double that produced Arizona's first run. That's something the rookie's worked on, as teams deploy a shift against the lefty hitter. The extra-base hit extended a hit streak to eight games and was his first multi-bag hit in 11 games. Thomas is 11-for-29 with five RBI, five walks, three stolen bases and seven runs scored during his streak.