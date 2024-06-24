Thomas (hamstring) will take live batting practice Monday then head to Triple-A Reno to continue a rehab assignment, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thomas will be the hitter in a live BP session thrown by Zac Gallen (hamstring). Thomas' rehab assignment was paused the middle of last week then resumed over the weekend; he had six combined at-bats over two games in the Arizona Complex League and played seven innings in center field Saturday. He said the hamstring responded well to the activity, and the Diamondbacks decided to move his rehab to its Triple-A affiliate.