Thomas started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

This was the first time the Diamondbacks faced a left-handed starter since Thomas was activated off the injured list. His struggles against southpaws -- a career .449 OPS -- has led to manager Torey Lovullo sitting him against lefties in previous years, but Thomas got the start over Corbin Carroll. Part of that could be due to the need for Thomas to get at-bats; he has just 39 plate appearances in 2024.