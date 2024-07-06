Thomas went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Thomas' blast erased most of a five-run deficit in the ninth inning. It was the outfielder's second homer in seven games this season, as he missed three months with a hamstring injury. He's added eight RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored. Thomas has reclaimed a starting role in center field since his return, though he may sit out against the occasional left-handed starter, as the Diamondbacks have two right-handed-hitting outfielders in Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk.