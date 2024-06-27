Thomas (hamstring) started in center field and played seven innings for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Thomas played in the field on back-to-back days, bolstering the Diamondbacks' hopes of having him rejoin the parent club this weekend against the Athletics. Per Arizona assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald, the outfielder will play Friday and Saturday for the Aces. After that, he could return to the Diamondbacks. Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. Thomas is 1-for-7 in two games at Reno and 8-for-20 overall on the current rehab assignment, including a stint at the Arizona Complex League.