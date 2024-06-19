Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Thomas' (hamstring) rehab assignment has been paused due to "general soreness," Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo added that he's "very" optimistic Thomas will be able to resume the rehab assignment later this week, so it would appear this isn't a significant setback. Thomas had a bigger setback back in early May with his left hamstring, an injury which has kept him on the shelf since early April. The goal has been for Thomas to be activated June 25 at the start of a homestand, but that date might be pushed back a bit now even if he's able to resume playing rehab games this weekend.