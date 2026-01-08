The Diamondbacks and Thomas avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.9625 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Thomas was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 25-year-old is regarded as a plus defender in center field but has not progressed offensively, finishing 2025 with a .249/.289/.370 batting line. If he's still with the team on Opening Day, Thomas figures to again receive the bulk of the reps in center field.