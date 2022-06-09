Thomas went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Thomas was benched Tuesday after going 0-for-9 across Arizona's previous three games, but he returned to the starting lineup Wednesday and bounced back with a solid performance. The rookie walked in the fourth and proceeded to steal second -- his first of the season. He also singled in the sixth and eventually came around to score on an RBI double from Jose Herrera. Thomas finished the night with an RBI walk in the ninth to extend the Diamondbacks lead to 7-0. Across 28 games, Thomas is slashing .237/.301/.452 with five homers and 10 RBI.