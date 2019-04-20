Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Will have utility role

Swihart will not be used as a catcher immediately by the Diamondbacks, who acquired him via trade with Boston on Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen, who is familiar with Swihart from their days in the Red Sox organization, said the team is happy with their current roster of catchers. Swihart, Hazen said, will move around the diamond, playing both corner infield and outfield spots. Like the Red Sox, the Diamondbacks are intrigued by Swihart's offensive potential. Swihart's best stretch with the Red Sox came in 2015 when when Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was serving as Boston's interim manager. He batted .315/.377/.486 in 111 at-bats.