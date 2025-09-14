Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander: Dealing with contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander suffered a left elbow contusion in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rangers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Alexander was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning, ultimately exiting the contest as a result. He appears to have avoided any significant damage, and the 26-year-old is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener with the Giants at home.
