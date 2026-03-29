Alexander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Alexander received the Opening Day start at second base, but he'll end up hitting the bench in favor of Jeremiah Jackson for a second straight game as the Orioles close out their home series with the Twins. Baltimore is likely to deploy Alexander and Jackson in a timeshare at the keystone until Jackson Holliday (hand) -- who began a minor-league rehab assignment Friday -- is ready to return from the injured list.