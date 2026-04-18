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Alexander is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.

Alexander will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game, with Coby Mayo starting at third base and batting eighth. Alexander is slashing .227/.292/.250 with three steals (in four attempts), one RBI, six runs scored and a 3:15 BB:K across 49 plate appearances this season.

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