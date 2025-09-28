Alexander (wrist) exited Saturday's contest against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Alexander was struck in the wrist by a 88 mph changeup from the Padres' starter Michael King in the top of the first, and he was ultimately forced to leave the game in the following frame. Tim Tawa replaced him in the lineup, playing first base, while Ildemaro Vargas shifted to third base versus San Diego.