Alexander is starting at third base Wednesday against the Angels, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the utility infielder will see more opportunities at the position going forward, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Eugenio Suarez has worked as Arizona's everyday third baseman through the first two-plus months of the campaign, but he's struggled to a .575 OPS in 262 plate appearances. Wednesday's start is just Alexander's third at the hot corner this season, and his .279/.345/.403 slash line could be enough to seize a regular role. Lovullo wasn't clear how playing time will be split, but Suarez seems likely to still see at least semi-regular action.