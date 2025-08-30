Alexander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Aelxander is up to seven homers this season, and three of them have come over his last seven games. The infielder has gone 7-for-25 (.280) with four walks and nine strikeouts in that span. He's up to a .234/.331/.441 slash line with 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases over 168 plate appearances. Alexander has gotten most of his recent playing time at third base, though he covered second base while Ketel Marte served as designated hitter in Friday's contest.