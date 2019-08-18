Takahashi was recalled from Double-A Jackson prior to Sunday's game against the Giants.

He had been working as a starter at Double-A, but will likely be used as a long reliever in the majors. This would be the big-league debut for the 22-year-old righty. He has a 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 107 innings (21 starts) at Double-A.

