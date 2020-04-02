Play

The Diamondbacks optioned Takahashi to Triple-A Reno on March 6.

Takahashi will get his first taste of Triple-A after spending much of the past two seasons with Double-A Jackson. Over 23 starts with Jackson in 2019, Takahashi accrued a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 118.2 innings.

