Jarvis (1-2) picked up the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings in relief while allowing one hit and two walks. He struck out one.

Jarvis relieved Cristian Mena to open the bottom of the fourth and managed to hold the Dodgers' lineup scoreless over the next 2.1 innings despite allowing a baserunner in each frame. Arizona would go on to add four runs over that stretch, helping the right-hander earn his first win of the campaign. Though Jarvis allowed two runs in his previous relief appearance on June 27 against the Twins, he's actually held opposing teams scoreless in four of his last five outings.