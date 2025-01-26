The Diamondbacks activated Jarvis (elbow) off the 60-day injured list in November.

Jarvis sustained an elbow sprain in August that ended his 2024 season. He'll join the mix of pitchers this spring looking to land a spot in the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever. A former starter in the minors, Jarvis started last season as a reliever and pitched to a 3.19 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 44 appearances (59.1 innings). His 33 walks are a red flag.