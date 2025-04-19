The Diamondbacks optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Jarvis was lit up for three runs in just two-thirds of an inning Friday against the Cubs, elevating his ERA to 7.36 across 7.1 frames. He'll look to right the ship at Reno, and his past success in the majors suggests that he should be able to return to Arizona relatively quickly.
