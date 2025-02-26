Jarvis (elbow) is expected to make his Cactus League debut in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Jarvis didn't make any appearances after July 30 of last season while recovering from an elbow sprain, but the 27-year-old righty doesn't seem to be too far behind the Diamondbacks' other relievers in spring training. He'll be competing for a multi-inning role out of the bullpen during camp after he turned in a 3.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 38:33 K:BB across 59.1 frames before spending the final two months of the 2024 campaign on the shelf.