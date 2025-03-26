Jarvis will be on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Jarvis' 5.12 FIP in 2024 indicates that his performance didn't quite live up to his 3.19 ERA. But after finishing the Cactus League schedule with two earned runs allowed and 13 strikeouts through 9.1 innings, Jarvis did a great job proving he still belongs in Arizona's bullpen. He'll presumably take on a middle-relief role to begin 2025.